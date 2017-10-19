ICC ODI Team Rankings: South Africa Move to Number One, India Drops to Second Place

India continues to be number one in Tests followed by South Africa. In T20Is, India are ranked fifth.

New Delhi: South Africa moved to the top of One-Day International (ODI) rankings released by International Cricket Council (ICC). The Proteas promotion means India slip to number two.

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: AB de Villiers Shines as SA Win Series More

South Africa returned to top spot with 6,244 points from 52 matches on Wednesday, following their 104-run victory over Bangladesh in the second ODI.

India has moved down to the second spot with 5,993 points from 50 matches followed by Australia at third with 5,948 points. India defeated Australia 4-1 to clinch the top spot in ODI rankings earlier.

Meanwhile, India continues to be number one in Tests followed by South Africa. In T20Is, India are ranked fifth.

Ish Sodhi Replaces Injured Todd Astle in New Zealand's ODI Squad More

Pakistan, who registered a 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka are at sixth place. Sri Lanka after losing the consecutive tenth ODI are at the eighth position.

India will host New Zealand in a three-match ODI series scheduled to begin on October 22 and will once again have a chance to move back to the numero uno position. As far as South Africa are concerned, they take on Bangladesh in the third and final ODI on Sunday. And after that their next assignment in ODIs will be against India in February next year.