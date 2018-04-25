ICC meeting: PCB chief Sethi refutes BCCI's claims

Kolkata, April 25 (IANS) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi on Wednesday stood by his claim that they have a 'contract' with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023.

"We say it's a binding contract, let them decide whether it's a contract or not. We have challenged it. This question will be decided by the dispute resolution committee of the ICC. We will wait for the dispute resolution," Sethi told IANS on the sidelines of the ICC meeting here.

The PCB is seeking $70 million compensation and has initiated dispute resolution proceedings against the BCCI.

A three-member ICC panel will settle the dispute in a hearing in Dubai in October.

Meanwhile, Sethi also said India have not slotted Pakistan in its FTP draft submitted to the ICC for 2019-23.

"India have not slotted any games. That's consistent with India's position. What's consistent with our position is we say there's a contract and India have to play or give us compensation."

BCCI Acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary had said the that BCCI "never signed any contract" with PCB with regards to bilateral series and it was a 'statement of intent.'

"If the dispute resolution committee says we don't have a case then this FTP is okay. If they say India do not have a case then ICC will have to change this FTP.

"We have put our reservations and our conditional acceptance to it subject to the dcision of the dispute reservation committee. We have challenged it," Sethi said.

Asked about speculation that ICC Champions Trophy will be tweaked to a WorldT20, the PCB will go with the majority.

