ICC inks 5-year deal with Bira 91

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced a major five-year deal with Bira 91, one of the leading global beer brands, as the official sponsor of ICC global tournaments including the cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup, World Test Championship, U19 World Cup and the Women's Championship.

As an official partner, Bira 91 will integrate the partnership across broadcast and digital platforms, and in-venue activations at all ICC events through their range of products, an ICC statement read.

Commenting on the agreement, Campell Jamieson, ICC General Manager Commercial, said: "As we started discussing the partnership with Bira 91, the natural overlaps in their ambitions and ours became obvious. Cricket has more than one billion adult fans and is a natural partner for this exciting brand."

"The ICC is delighted that Bira 91 has chosen cricket as its partner to drive its global expansion and help achieve its ambition of becoming the first global consumer brand out of India.

"We welcome Bira 91 into the world cricketing family, and we look forward to working together for the next five years to deliver a strong partnership at ICC global events," he added.

Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of Bira 91, said, "The ICC partnership is a key moment for Bira 91 as we embark on creating the first global consumer brand to come out of India. A generational 'change of guard' in beer is underway as consumers shift towards beers with more colour and flavour."

