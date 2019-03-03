ICC declines BCCI plea to isolate Pakistan

Dubai, March 3 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC), here on Saturday evening, turned down the BCCI's request for isolation of Pakistan from the global cricket community.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had in a letter to the ICC, following the Pulwama terror attack, demanded that the international cricket community sever cricketing ties with nations from where "terrorism emnates".

However, the ICC board at its meeting refused to accept the BCCI request.

"The ICC has made it clear that this request cannot be implemented, as of now. The ICC did concede to our demands on security at the World Cup, but refused to accept this demand of ours," a BCCI official said.

Several former cricketers, like Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh and former officials like Rajiv Shukla, had demanded that India should boycott the June 16 World Cup match against Pakistan and persuade the international cricket community to isolate Pakistan.

The BCCI has, however, not taken any decision to boycott the match yet, saying it will follow the government instructions on the matter.

