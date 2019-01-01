ICC confirms direct qualifiers for T20 World Cup

Dubai, Jan 1 (IANS) The International Cricket Council on Tuesday confirmed the sides that have qualified directly for the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2020 to be held in Australia, based on the Twenty20 International (T20I) rankings as on December 31.

As per the qualification criteria set for the tournament, Australia and the other nine top ranked sides have ensured direct qualification, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced in a statement.

The top eight make it straight to the Super 12s stage while the remaining two will play in the group stage along with six other teams who will make it through from the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier in 2019. Four teams from the group stage will advance to the Super 12s.

Of the top 10 sides on the rankings table, top-ranked Pakistan, India, England, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the West Indies and Afghanistan will start their campaign directly in in the Super 12s.

Former champions and three time finalists Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will have to contend with the other six qualifiers in the group stage of the tournament, which will be held from 18 October to 15 November 2020.

--IANS

ajb/vm