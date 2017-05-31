ICC Champions Trophy: Reports of rift between Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble hurt Team India

The future of Anil Kumble as India coach came under speculation when BCCI invited applications for the position.

Team India is not happy with the media reports of there being rift between head coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli, ahead of the side’s high-octane clash against Pakistan on June 4.

According to a report in NDTV.com quoting a source says that the players are upset with the reported rift stories before India start their defense of their Champions Trophy title.

“Virat and Anil are behaving very normally, like any captain and coach. There is not a trace of ill feeling,” the source said.

It has also been learnt that the Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai will be in London to personally have a word with Kohli and Kumble on this matter.

The future of Kumble as India coach came under speculation when BCCI invited applications for the position. The former legspinner’s tenure ends after Champions Trophy and it has been learnt that Kohli before leaving for England said the team finds the coach’s approach as “intimidating”.