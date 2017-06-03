ICC Champions Trophy: Men in blue sweat themselves day before much-awaited Indo-Pak match

Unhappy over the rainy weather on Friday, which bound men in blue to practise indoors, team India sweat themselves in a sunny day just day before the much-awaited match on Sunday. Traditional rivals India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match at Birmingham's Edgbaston cricket ground on Sunday. However, the weather is expected to bowl googly as the forecast on Sunday suggests that rain likely to lash Birmingham on Sunday.