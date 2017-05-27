ICC Champions Trophy: Australia, India the dominant teams in tournament’s two-decade history

One of the things which is notable with the Champions Trophy is that it used to be played every two years and post the start of the T20 World Cup in 2007, two years became three which has now become four.

The eighth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy begins in the United Kingdom on June 1. It gives us a chance to look at the tournament’s brief history. The tournament began in 1998 and has struggled to keep its relevance alive. It is understandable considering the advent of Twenty 20 cricket, a format that has drawn a greater number of fans.

One of the things which is notable with the Champions Trophy is that it used to be played every two years and post the start of the T20 World Cup in 2007, two years became three which has now become four.

Australia as expected have been the most successful team in the competition, taking out the crowns in 2006 and 2009 (consecutive wins). India are next with a win the last time around in 2013 and a title they shared with Sri Lanka in 2002 when the final was washed out on two different days. South Africa in 1998, New Zealand in 2000 and West Indies in 2004 have been the other victors.

It is fair to say that the tournament will continue to be in the spotlight with respect to scrutiny unless it takes everyone by surprise and generates tremendous interest this time around.

It is interesting that while the 50-over World Cup has been consistently played every two years and the T20 World Cup has always been held every year or two, Champions Trophy has set several tongues wagging that have asked for the tournament to be scrapped all together. Can United Kingdom in 2017 show us something we do not know? We can only wait and watch.