ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Warm-up: Aaron Finch hits ton as Australia beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets

Aaron Finch scored a fine century as Australia beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets in the warm-up match of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Oval in London.

Chasing a target of 319 runs, Australian openers put up a 64-run opening partnership before David Warner returned to the pavilion after scoring 19 runs.

Finch scored a brilliant century and got out at 137 hitting 11 fours and 6 sixes in the process.

Travis Head also chipped in with a pacy 74 runs off 67 runs hitting 6 fours.

Sri Lankan bowler Nuwan Pradeep took 3 wickets while Lakshan Sandakan took 2 wickets.

Eight bowlers were used by the Lankan captain.

Earlier in the Sri Lankan batting innings, captain Anjelo Mathews hit 95 runs and was unlucky to miss on a century.

Asela Gunaratne also hit 70 runs to ensure the Lankans got to a 300+ score. The Lankans ended their innnings at 318 losing 7 wickets.

Opener Niroshan Dickwella scored 41 runs but missed his half-century.

Mosies Henriques was the standout bowler for the Aussies as he took 3 wickets while Head, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson and Pat Cummins shared a wicket each between them.