ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Will try my best to put up a good performance against India, says Haris Sohail

Every player wishes to perform well against India, says Haris Sohail

Haris Sohail, who was drafted into Pakistan squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2017 as a replacement for unfit Umar Akmal has said he is ready to give his best against India. Pakistan opens their Champions Trophy 2017 campaign against rivals India on June 04.

The left-handed batsman was on Tuesday named as Akmal’s replacement after taking part in the fitness test at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore. Sohail was preferred over Umar Amin and Asif Zakir who also participated in the fitness test. Also Read- ICC to review security for Champions Trophy after Manchester attack

Earlier, Akmal was recalled from England after he failed to clear two fitness tests during the team’s preparation camp in Birmingham.

Interestingly, Sohail has last played an ODI for Pakistan in May 2015 during Zimbabwe’s tour to Pakistan. The batsman was forced out of the national side due to injury and said he was very happy to make a comeback.

“I will try my best to play my role in the team’s success, every player wishes to perform well against India.” Express Tribune quoted Haris as saying. Also Read- Tickets for India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match sold out

“If I get a chance to play against India, I will surely try my best to put up a good performance against them,” he added.

Pakistan are placed in Group B alongside India, Sri Lanka and South Africa. Following high-intensity tie against India, Pakistan will play South Africa (in Birmingham on June 7) and Sri Lanka (in Cardiff on June 12). The Green Shirts have never won Champions Trophy title.