ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Top 5 thrilling batting performances in the history of tournament

Take a look at top five batting performances in the history of ICC Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy 2017 is around the corner and all the eight teams in the competition will eye to get their hands on silverware. It’s not any other tournament, it’s the battle of champions, hence we are in for high-octane matches.

Sometimes it is team performance which is the reason for victory and sometimes it is an individual performance which leads the team to win. So, let’s take a look at top five batting performances in the history of the tournament which changed the course of the match.





Sachin Tendulkar’s 141 v Australia, 1998: India met Australia at Dhaka’s Bangabandhu Stadium in the third quarter-final match of Wills International Cup — now known as the Champions Trophy — on October 28, 1998. The Steve Waugh-led side started off well by reducing India to 8 for 2 but then had no answer to Tendulkar’s masterclass.

The Indian opener struck a magnificent 141 off just 128 balls with the help of 13 boundaries and three maximums. India posted 307 runs on the board riding on the Master Blaster’s magnificent century. Indian bowlers did well to decimate Australia for 263 and won the game by 44 runs.



Andy Flower’s 145 v India, 2002: Andy Flower from Zimbabwe played one of the greatest One-Day International hundreds while chasing India’s formidable total of 288 for 6 at the R Premadasa Stadium.

However, Andy fell for a 164-ball 145 with 13 fours, his side went down by 14 runs in a thrilling contest as Andy found no support from the other end, except for handy contributions from brother Grant (33) and Guy Whittall (29).



Shane Watson 136* v England, 2009: Australia were up against England in the semi-final of Champions Trophy and the Kangaroos dismissed England in 47.4 overs for the score of 257 runs. While chasing the target, Australia lost Tim Paine in the very second over of the innings.

Watson take the charge from that moment and anchored the innings and smashed 136 runs as Australia overhauled the target with 8.1 overs remaining. Aussies even won the tournament that year.

View photos Jacques-Kallis More



Jacques Kallis 113* v Sri Lanka, 1998: Sri Lanka had bowled New Zealand out for 188 in their quarter-final, and were looking good once again when Nuwan Zoysa took two wickets in the 10th over to leave South Africa 57 for 3 in a match affected by rain.

That was the moment when Kallis took the charge and smoked as five sixes and as many boundaries to score a brilliant 113* off 107 deliveries in the semi-final and single-handedly led South Africa to a total of 240 for 7 in allotted 39 overs.

With more rain falling during the innings break, Sri Lanka’s target was revised to 224 from 34 overs. They didn’t get remotely close, getting bowled out for 132 in 23.4 overs.



Virender Sehwag 126 v England, 2002: On September 22, 2002, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag bludgeoned a hapless England attack into submission during an ICC Champions Trophy encounter at Colombo.

During a group stage encounter against England in the 2002 edition in Colombo, Sehwag was at his brutal best when he plundered a match-winning 126 off just 104 deliveries. His knock contained 21 boundaries and a solitary six. India, who were chasing the target of 270 runs, eventually won the game by eight wickets.