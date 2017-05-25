ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Teams can’t afford any slip-ups in the tournament, says New Zealand captain Kane Williamson

With less than a week to go for the ICC Champions Trophy, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Thursday said that teams cannot afford any slip-ups in the coveted tournament.

The Kiwi captain was speaking at a press conference.

New Zealand begin their campaign on Friday, 2nd June against Australia in their Group B opener at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Earlier this month, Williamson, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, said it is good to be playing in the Indian Premier League ahead of June’s Champions Trophy.

“I think it’s just nice to play little bit of cricket in this tournament going into a major tournament like Champions Trophy. I suppose it is nice to play some cricket from my perspective personally,” Williamson, who was on the bench for six games, said.

“The rest of the New Zealand squad is getting together back home for preparations for the Champions Trophy,” he added.