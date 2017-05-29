ICC Champions Trophy 2017: This is how Team India can successfully defend title

BCCI’s fallout with ICC over the new revenue model almost ruined India’s chances of defending their Champions Trophy title. But good sense prevailed and a 15-member squad was announced for the eight-team tournament starting June 1 in England, the same country as venue, where in 2013 MS Dhoni-led team won.

In the final, India defeated host country England by five runs in the final after overcoming South Africa, Pakistan and the West Indies in the group stage, followed by a win over Sri Lanka in the semifinal. For this edition, India are clubbed in Group B along with Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

The key for the players will be the transition to the 50-over format after finishing a long two-month IPL season, playing for different franchises. Before the team left for England, captain Virat Kohli made it clear that the team will be ruthless but the challenge will be not to think too much about defending the title. Also Read- ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Best moments in the history of the tournament

“The hunger to win and ruthlessness is what we speak about all the time,” Kohli was quoted as saying.

“The first challenge is to not think about that you are defending the title. When we went out there the last time we just wanted to enjoy,” Kohli added.

However, as the holders there would be some sort of pressure on Team India in difficult conditions like England, where the onus will be on both the batsmen and bowlers to adapt quickly. The squad is more or less the same that won the title in 2013, so the experience of those players will come handy.

Anil Kumble, as head coach and maybe in his last assignment would like to end on a high, which would highly depend on finding the right team composition. In that case, the two warm-up games against New Zealand and Bangladesh will give him and Kohli some idea before the group stage kicks off, with the first one being the high-octane one against the arch-rival Pakistan.

Kohli may have had a poor season leading his IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore but while leading India he has the momentum – with six Test series wins, two series victories in ODIs and T20Is. Moreover, in Dhoni he will have an advantage of falling back to tough and crucial situations. Also Read- ICC Champions Trophy: Australia, India the dominant teams in tournament’s two-decade history

Coming to batting and bowling, India look settled in both the departments. Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane may have struggled in the IPL but have the potential to bounce back. At the end of the tournament though, these players did manage to come up with encouraging performances leading to the Champions Trophy. Moreover, the batting looks a good mixture of youth and experience and all eyes would be on the veterans, Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh in the middle-order. Both batsmen are definitely going to be hold key to India’s campaign in the tournament.

The conditions and pitches in England are ideal for any seamer and India are travelling with a potent pace attack. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, leading wicket-taker in IPL will have support from Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. In spinners, they have the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja. But the headache for the team management would be picking the right combination. Will it be three pacers and one spinner or two seamers and two spinners? Having options is always a ‘good’ problem to worry about.

On paper, India look the side to go the distance at least to the semis, unless they really flounder in the group stage.