ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Scratchy past but promises action-packed cricket

The International Cricket Council’s on-again-off-again relationship with the Champions Trophy will have its latest chapter on Thursday (June 1) when the eighth edition of tournament begins at the Oval when England, the hosts, take on Bangladesh. It is, apparently, the last edition of the tournament, but the same mantra was uttered before the 2013 edition. Yet here we are. For all the criticisms the Champions Trophy has had to deal with over the years – with its purpose, or the lack of it, highlighted and its relevance was questioned – it is still here, two decades later. It is a plucky, determined tournament.

Its history is well documented. Conceptualised by Jagmohan Dalmiya, the former ICC president, to help fund a development programme, the Champions Trophy, labelled the ‘mini-World Cup’ did its bit in the early days, helping the likes of Bangladesh and Kenya. However, with the World Cup proper securing massive sponsorship deals, whatever revenue generated from the Champions Trophy was rendered peanuts. Thereafter, scheduling follies – the height of which was the washed out final in 2002 in Sri Lanka – meant the calls for the tournament to be scrapped only grew bigger. And once the World Twenty20 caught the cricket world’s imagination in 2007, the Champions Trophy’s place in the cricket calendar became increasingly irrelevant, amidst ICC’s ever-looming plans for the World Test Championship.

However, India’s exciting march to the title in 2013 – where they won the 20-over final over the hosts England – combined with impressive attendances and an all-together exciting tournament convinced its patrons that there was still life in it. India being one of the biggest markets for cricket, the victory attracted eyeballs, which was the elixir of life for the Champions Trophy. As far as cricketing reasons were concerned, a young Indian side used the tournament as a platform to bond and create a winning mentality. It helped foster a unit that has gone on to become one of the most exciting sides in world cricket, and ahead of India’s departure to England, Virat Kohli, the captain, spoke of the team’s fondness for the tournament.

“When we went there the last time we just wanted to enjoy ourselves. We were a young unit and we ended up winning the tournament and created a team that has done so well so far,” he said. “Right now again I think our mindset is very similar – to go out there and enjoy our cricket which we’ve done in the past couple of years. In Test cricket, we’ve been able to reach the top with that mindset and having the hunger to win, and we want to take it across all formats.”

The secret to the Champions Trophy’s endurance, however, is its format – a short, crisp tournament that is enjoyable to both the fans and the players. Unlike the World Cup, there is no labouring group stage that forms a majority of the six-week tournament. Instead, the Champions Trophy lasts all of 18 days, and a loss in the group stages could signal knock out. It takes the best of the World Cup and produces it in a shorter time frame – the chicken without the bones, say.

Kohli spoke passionately of the do-or-die format and the thrill it generates for a player. “I think because the tournament is much shorter and you’ve got the top eight teams in the world, the competitiveness in the tournament is much higher than in the World Cup,” said Kohli. “In a World Cup, you still have league games and you can have yourselves get into the World Cup and then dominate in the latter half. But in a Champions Trophy, you need to be on top of your game from Game 1. If you’re not, then your chances go down pretty soon. That’s the biggest challenge in Champions Trophy and it’s something that all the players love playing for sure, because it’s so competitive and all the fans love watching. It’s an ICC event, so it’s going to get a lot of eyeballs but in general for the players, that’s the feedback we get. We have to be on top of the game no matter what, from Ball 1 of the first game.”

Unfortunately, it being England, there is plenty of rain forecast for the weeks ahead, bringing to mind questions about the logic surrounding the scheduling. The tournament also comes at a time when One-Day International cricket is going through its motions, not sure of its place in the world. Furthermore, there is a high-profile absentee in West Indies – the Twenty20 World Champions – as they failed to qualify. The men from the Caribbean bring with them their own brand of playing, celebrating, and a festive aura around every tournament they take part in. It will be missed.

