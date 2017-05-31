2017 ICC Champions Trophy Schedule PDF Download: CT 2017 Full Time Table with India vs Pakistan Match Fixtures & Venue Details

The 2017 ICC Champions Trophy is all set to kick-start on June 1 and continues till June 18. The eighth edition of Champions Trophy will be hosted by England with India as the defending champions. Played in the 50 overs One-Day International Format, the inaugural match is scheduled between England and Bangladesh at The Oval, London. The complete match fixtures of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 with match timings and venue along with final team squads has been announced. The most watched out match of the tournament according to the CT2017 time table is India vs Pakistan on June 4. Both sides are geared up to take on each other after last in 2016 ICC Twenty20 group stage match. The cricket buffs can download the full time table of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in PDF or save in JPG format to be all set to follow the exciting 50-overs format. India vs Pakistan, 2017 ICC Champions Trophy: Last 5 Match Results & Scorecards show why IND vs PAK is Cricket’s Biggest Rivalry.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Groups

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 is the eight edition of successful cricket tournament which was first held in the year 1998 hosted by Sri Lanka. The CT 2007 would see the participation of eight teams – England, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka – divided in two groups. England, Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh are placed in Group A while India, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka are placed in Group B.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up matches schedule

A total number of six warm-up matches will be held from 26th May to 30th May ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy that begins on 1st June. The first warm-up match will be played between Australia and Sri Lanka on 26th May in The Oval, London. The second warm-up match will be held between Bangladesh and Pakistan on 27th May in Edgbaston, Birmingham. India will take on New Zealand in third warm-up game on 28th May at The Oval, London. Australia will be playing against Pakistan on 29th May at Edgbaston, Birmingham in fourth warm-up match. The fifth warm-up match is between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on 30th May while sixth and last warm-up game is India vs Bangladesh tie at The Oval, London.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Full Team Squads

The full squads of the eight teams for 2017 Champions Trophy were announced by 25th April. The Coach and Captain of the sides are – 1) Australia – Coach: Darren Lehmann, Captain: Steve Smith 2) Bangladesh – Coach: Chandika Hathurusingha, Captain: Mashrafe Mortaza 3) India – Coach: Anil Kumble, Captain: Virat Kohli 4) England – Coach: Trevor Bayliss, Captain: Eoin Morgan 5) New Zealand – Coach: Mike Hesson, Captain: Kane Williamson 6) Pakistan – Coach: Mickey Arthur, Captain: Sarfraz Ahmed 7) Sri Lanka – Coach: Graham Ford, Captain: Angelo Mathews 8) South Africa – Coach: Russell Domingo, Captain: AB de Villiers.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Prize Money

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 sees an increase of $ 500,000 in prize money from the 2013 edition. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced about giving a hike in the prize money, making it USD 4.5 million with a winner’s share of USD 2.2 million. The runner-up of the tournament will get a cheque of USD 1.1 million, while the other two semifinalists will earn USD 450,000 each. Teams finishing third in each group will take home USD 90,000 each, while the teams finishing last in each group will get USD 60,000 each.

Full Time Table of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 with Date, Time & Venue Details

Previous Winners of Champions Trophy

South Africa were the first winners of Champions Trophy which went by the name ICC KnockOut Trophy in the year 1998. It was held in Bangladesh with 9 teams participating. South Aftrica defeated West Indies in the final to the win the competition. New Zealand were the winners of Champions Trophy 2000 hosted by Kenya, India and Sri Lanka were adjudged the joint winners in 2002 when the tournament took place in Sri Lanka. West Indies defeated hosts England to become the ICC Champions Trophy 2004 winners. Australia beat West Indies to lift the 2006 Champions Trophy hosted by India. The Aussies defended the title in 2009 to become ICC Champions Trophy winner by beating New Zeland. The tournament was held in South Africa. India are the winners of last edition in 2013 when they beat hosts England.