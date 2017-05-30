ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Ranveer Singh takes a break from Padmavati to enjoy India vs Pakistan match

Ranveer Singh has been busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati. He also got injured while on the sets of the film recently and had to be rushed to the hospital. Thankfully, nothing major happened and the actor is currently on a break from the shooting schedule. He used this opportunity to have some downtime and go on a vacation.

Ranveer comes across as someone who likes to make the most of his vacation time. We have already seen how many interesting activities he had packed into his Switzerland holiday. This time is no different! On his two week long vacay, Ranveer has the June 3 UEFA Champions League’s Real Madrid vs Juventus match on his list. In fact, the actor who is also an Arsenal fan posted a few pictures and videos from yesterday’s FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Arsenal held at Stadium. Check out his posts below:









The guy is going to be where all the action is happening and that is good enough to make any football fan envious of his life! But that is not all! Ranveer also has himself booked for the much awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2017 June 4 match between arch rivals India and Pakistan! In a statement to the media, Ranveer’s spokesperson stated that the actor has given his all to the character of Allauddin Khilji in Bhansali’s period drama and he is looking for some relaxing and rejuvenating time before he joins the next schedule.

The past few weeks, Ranveer had been shuttling between two sets for Padmavati, shooting for two different crucial parts of the film. No wonder, it must have been taxing for him. Ranveer is a sports enthusiast and watching matches is his way of de-stressing.

Considering how active the man is on social media, we can expect him to take us all live to the adrenaline rushing, nail biting matches when they happen on June 3 and June 4 in National Stadium of Wales and Birmingham respectively.