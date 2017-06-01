ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table: England pick first points with win over Bangladesh

Host England began their ICC Champions Trophy on a winning note after beating Bangladesh by 8 wickets on Thursday.

With this win, England are on top of Group B in the points table.

The eighth edition of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 is underway in England and Wales. Top eight ranked teams in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) are battling it out for glory.

Eight teams have been divided into two groups comprising of four teams each. Group A consists of hosts England, Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh while Group B features defending champions India, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Each team will play three league stage matches. After the league stage, top two teams from each group will advance to play semi-finals. The topper of Group A will meet second spot holder of Group B in semis. Similarly, topper of Group B will face second spot holder of Group A.

ICC Champions Trophy Points Table 2017

Group A

Pos. Team Matches Won Lost N/R Tied Net RR Points 1 England 1 1 0 0 0 +0.407 2 2 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 -0.407 0

Group B

Pos. Team Matches Won Lost N/R Tied Net RR Points 1 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

In case teams finish with similar points, the team with highest run-rate will advance to semi-finals. Teams will be awarded two points for a win. If there is no-result or tie, participating teams will get one point each. There is no concept of bonus points in the Champions Trophy.

India comes into the tournament as defending champions. Team India defeated England in 2013 edition to win their second Champions Trophy. In 2013, MS Dhoni led the side, and now Virat Kohli will have the responsibility to defend the title. This is Kohli’s first ICC event as captain as well.