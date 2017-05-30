ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan fan ‘Chacha Chicago’ turns India supporter

Karachi-born Mohammad Bashir has shifted allegiance to the Team India ahead of the marquee clash later this week.

Pakistan cricket fan ‘Chacha Chicago’ who is equally well-known for his love for former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is backing India to beat Pakistan in the upcoming match in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Karachi-born Mohammad Bashir has shifted allegiance to the Team India ahead of the marquee clash later this week and feels that this Pakistan team is no match for Virat Kohli-led Team India.

“Ab koi muqabla nahi raha India Pakistan ka (India- Pakistan match is not the contest it used to be). India bahut aage nikal gaya hain (India are miles ahead of Pakistan),” says the Chicago-based Bashir, who is heartbroken that he would miss his first India-Pakistan clash in nearly six years.

Chacha Chicago has been a familiar figure in the stands whenever the two teams have met and always giving him company has been India’s very own Sudhir Gautam, who is arguably Sachin Tendulkar’s biggest fan.

“I have not missed a single India-Pakistan contest since attending my first one in Mohali during the 2011 World Cup. I would have loved to be there in Birmingham as well but since the game is during the month of Ramadan, the trip to Mecca with my family was already planned and I will be there for a month.”

“In fact, Sudhir called me only yesterday to check whether I was coming. Sadly I won’t be there but India should comfortably beat Pakistan and then go on to win the tournament,” the 64-year-old said.

Bashir had loyalties split between the country where he was born and India, the place from where his wife comes from. But now it is all about India.

“I still love Pakistan but I love India more now. Earlier I wanted Pakistan to win but now it is India. The love that I received during my first trip to Mohali in 2011 was overwhelming.

“I have come to a stage where I end up going to India almost every year and hardly go to Pakistan. I feel much safer in India,” Bashir added.