ICC Champions Trophy 2017 - India Vs Pakistan Match | Celebs go gaga

The most awaited match between India and Pakistan is all set to start on 4th of June. And with patriotism involved in it India-Pak match is always much more than just a game. Like every other Indian, Bollywood celebrities are also very excited about it and have wished the Indian team good luck for the same. At Dada Saheb Phalke Academy Awards 2017, when Bollywood celebrities were asked about the match, then excited celebs said..