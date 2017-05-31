ICC Champions Trophy 2017: A guide to eight teams in fray for the title

The ICC Champions Trophy in England is set to kick off on June 1 as hosts England face Mashrafe Mortaza-led Bangladesh at The Oval. India are the defending champions after beating England by five runs in the final in 2013.

Here is an analysis of all the eight teams in the fray for the title:

South Africa

South Africa are the No.1 ODI side in the ICC rankings after eye-catching series victories over India, England, New Zealand (twice), and 5-0 whitewashes of Australia and Sri Lanka in the last two years. South Africa have won the Champions Trophy in 1998 which was the inaugural season of the tournament and will be hoping to go all the way this time around as well. The Proteas were unbeaten in the bilateral series since 2015 until losing to England 2-1 in the Champions Trophy warm-ups. South Africa have the top-ranked batsman in AB de Villiers and the top-ranked bowler in legspinner Imran Tahir and are one of the favourites for the tournament if they play to their potential.

Australia

They had an outing to forget last time around when they failed to win a game in its trophy defense in 2013. The Aussies will rely heavily on their batsmen this season to take them all the way. The batting lineup consists of David Warner, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, and Glenn Maxwell. They also have Chris Lynn in the ranks who had an impressive Indian Premier League season playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. Australia also have a brilliant pace attack which can run through the opposition if Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood can fire in tandem. Then they have James Pattinson and Pat Cummins which are more than handy as well. None of the players were part of the 2006 and 2009 when Australia won the titles, but seven were part of Australia’s 2015 World Cup-winning side and in this edition of Champions Trophy will give any team run for their money.

India

Team India are arguably the most balanced side in the tournament. The reigning champions will fancy their chances of defending the trophy and the their build-up has been ideal as the Virat Kohli-led team won both the warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh. Although there are off-field controversies regarding a tiff between coach Anil Kumble and some of the senior players including Virat Kohli but that should not worry the Indian fans much as players look focussed in doing their task. Batsmen and bowlers are both in form and the team looks pumped up ahead of their opening encounter with arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday. Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Dinesh Karthik were all part of the 2013 winning squad. Much will depend on Kohli as he is the star batsman without any doubt.

New Zealand

If New Zealand can find a right balance to their squad, they could win the Champions Trophy, 17 years after their one and only major success. Kiwis were World Cup finalist in 2015, and World Twenty20 semifinalist in 2016 and are a force to reckon under the leadership of Kane Williamson. The Black Caps have an exciting and experienced squad and one that has the batting power and the bowling variations to prevail in a potentially high-scoring tournament. Tom Latham will be a player to watch out for. Latham impressed in the recent tri-series in Ireland, when he also acted as stand-in captain. Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor are the only players from the team which reached the 2009 final, and are among seven from the 2013 side. New Zealand are strong contenders to make it to the last four.

England

England have a dynamic side with genuine world-class players in Joe Root, Jos Buttler, and Ben Stokes, a deep and threatening batting lineup and a balanced bowling attack but they have under performed when it mattered. They are coming in the tournament after a 2-1 series win against South Africa but they have a long way to go and have to prove themselves in a major tournament. They tend to fail under pressure and coach Trevor Bayliss has a task cut out. One thing that will work in the favour will be home advantage. Playing at home and in conditions that suit them, the English will be hard to beat but will depend upon how they cope under pressure. This is the third time they have hosted the Champions Trophy – after 2004 and 2013.

