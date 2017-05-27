    ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Down with fever, Yuvraj Singh misses training session

    Sylvester Tamang
    Yuvraj Singh missed the Indian cricket team’s two-hour training session at Lord’s on Friday.

    Days ahead India’s warm-up match against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy, all-rounder Yuvraj Singh missed a two-hour training session at Lord’s on Friday.

    The rest of the Virat Kohli-led side trained at the Lord’s Cricket Ground toiled it out at the nets, before heading back to the team hotel.

    According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the reason behind Yuvraj’s absence is fever. The team management is expecting the southpaw to recover in a day’s time, the report stated.



    India will take on New Zealand at the Oval in Sunday’s warm-up clash, before squaring off against Bangladesh two days later.

    The Virat Kohli-led team will open their Champions Trophy campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4.