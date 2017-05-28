ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Best moments in the history of the tournament

The Champions Trophy 2017 starts June 1-18 in England with eight teams fighting it out for the coveted title.

There has been six editions of the ICC Champions Trophy till now. Spectators and fans alike have been treated to some mouth-watering and memorable matches across these editions.

Here’s a compilation of the top five moments from the past editions of the coveted tournament.

ICC Champions Trophy 2013

England v India – Final

This memory will remain etched in everyone’s mind. A rain-curtailed match which was shortened to 20 overs. Virat Kohli’ 43 coupled with Shikhar Dhawan (31) and Ravindra Jadeja (33*) helped India reach 129/7 in 20 overs.

England were on course for their first global 50-over title when, from 46 for 4, they recovered through a solid 64-run partnership between Ravi Bopara and Eoin Morgan.

It was then when Ishant Sharma stepped in, dismissing Bopara and Morgan in the 18th over off successive deliveries after starting it with a six and two wides.

MS Dhoni’s men eventually won the match by 5 runs to lift the prized trophy.

ICC Champions Trophy 2009

Australia v New Zealand – Final

Put in to bat first, New Zealand were restricted to a meagre 200 runs in 50 overs. Martin Guptill scored 41 for the Black Caps which was the highest individual score for them.

Nathan Hauritz was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies as he took three wickets while Brett Lee took two wickets.

Chasing a small total, it was allrounder Shane Watson who wreaked havoc as he scored an unbeaten century to ensure his team won their successive Champions Trophy.

Restricting New Zealand to 200 meant Kyle Mills and Shane Bond needed to come up with something special to threaten Australia’s batsmen. While Mills made quick work of Ricky Ponting and Michael Hussey, Watson strung a 128-run partnership with Cameron White (62).

Watson’s 105 earned him the Man-of-the-Match award.

ICC Champions Trophy 2004

England v West Indies – Final

Marcus Trescothick’s brilliant century and the combined bowling efforts of Steve Harmison and Andrew Flintoff gave England the edge helping them achieve their goal of winning the trophy.

However, West Indians kind of rose from the dead after stuttering for 147/8 in the 33.4 overs.

It was then the tailenders’ Courtney Browne (35*) and Ian Bradshaw (34*) came to the fore. The 71-run partnership between them diminished the hopes of the English side as they beat England by 2 wickets to lift the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy.

ICC Champions Trophy 2002

India v South Africa – Semifinal

The trophy was shared by India and Sri Lanka after the final was washed out twice. However, the journey of India to the final was a memorable one.

India were up against South Africa in the semis. Led by opener Virender Sehwag’s 58-ball 59 runs heroics along with contributions from Rahul Dravid (49) and Yuvraj Singh (62), India reached 261 runs in their 50 overs.

Sehwag returned to haunt South Africa with the ball. Chasing a target of 262, South Africa soared on the back of Herschelle Gibbs’s century, but when he was forced to retire hurt, India sensed an opening and came roaring back.

Harbhajan Singh dismissed Jonty Rhodes and Boeta Dippenaar, and even though Jacques Kallis (97) battled on. But it was Sehwag who spun India to the final with his under-rated off-spin.

Sehwag finished with impressive figures of 3 for 25 as India beat South Africa by 10 runs to storm into the finals.

ICC KnockOut 2000

India v New Zealand – Final

This match was a perfect test for both team as they were young and promising. Sourav Ganguly led from the front by scoring a wonderful century along with his opening partner Sachin Tendulkar who scored 69 runs. India finished their innings at 264 runs losing six wickets in the process.

Spinner Anil Kumble and medium pacer Venkatesh Prasad then dismantled the New Zealand top order, including Stephen Fleming, the captain.

Cairns, who had earlier bowled a tight spell to halt India’s scoring, went on to notch an unbeaten 102 despite nursing an injured knew, hitting the winning runs with two balls to spare.

India lost this final to the Kiwis by 4 wickets.