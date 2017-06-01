ICC Champions Trophy 2017 begins: Google Doodle celebrates start of cricket tournament with a game

Google has come up with an interactive doodle celebrating the start of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 cricket tournament. And let us warn you beforehand that it is totally addictive, so if you are important to work to do, avoid even looking at it. The doodle is a match between cricket and snails trying to show that the game would work even on a slow network. Cricket being a loved game worldwide the tech giant through the doodle says that it will work on slower mobile networks also. The eighth ICC Champions Trophy will feature 8 cricketing nations including Indian, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka, South Africa and New Zealand.

The eighth edition of the tournament will get started with England taking on Bangladesh at the Oval today. The top eight teams in the ICC ODI Cricket Championship rankings will be divided into two groups of four to play each other in a round-robin format. The top two teams in each group will go through to the semi-finals. The finals will also be held the Oval, on June 18, 2017. India, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka are in Group B.

Google Doodle’s team blog post reads, “To celebrate the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, we’re inviting everyone to tap/click and take a swing at our pocket-size game!We know that cricket is loved worldwide, so we wanted to make sure our Doodle works for everyone, including those on slower mobile networks. We kept the file size fly-sized, and the result is our smallest interactive Doodle ever – even snail networks can load it in seconds.Whether you’re enjoying the tournament at a snail’s pace or bowling faster than the beat of a hummingbird’s wings, here’s hoping you hit it out of the park this summer!”

Watch 2017 ICC Champions Trophy ad here:

India has players including Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the batting line. It will be Kohli’s one of the big tests as captain in an ICC event. The most anticipated clash between India and Pakistan will take place on June 4. In 2013, India had been on the top under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni while Australia won in twice in 2006 and 2009.