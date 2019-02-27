ICC assures BCCI of security during World Cup

Dubai, Feb 27 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday assured the BCCI that all security concerns at the upcoming ODI World Cup in the wake of Pulwama terror attack will be addressed adequately.

According to sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), at the ICC meeting here, Board's CEO Rahul Johri had raised concerns about security at the World Cup scheduled to be held in England and Wales.

Johri reportedly expressed satisfaction with the ICC's security arrangements during the World Cup which starts on May 30.

