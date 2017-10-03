ICC's idea of four-day Test cricket remains replete with doubts, yet promises a revolution

It surely makes much sense to head in a direction that will garner more results over a shorter span of time, with four-day Test cricket being an ideal solution.

The shining sun over the deep blue sky greets the two teams as they flock to the lush green grounds of the hallowed Eden Gardens. Attired in their crisp white flannels with the pleasant breeze brought on by the Hoogly River sifting by, the Test match ahead seems an exciting and an enthralling affair. The weather remains perfect. The nation's favourite son walks out to bat, with signs of yet another century. Two teams at their competitive best. Only something remains amiss.

Kolkata draped in all its festive splendour, is too busy in the hustle and the bustle of everyday life to spare a thought for the twenty-two players, sweating it out on the field. The same ground that had seen crowds in lakhs when Harbhajan Singh thumped his way to a hat-trick against Australia in 2001, are now just a handful in number. Less than ten thousand, to be precise. What has gone wrong, one may ask.

With an overdose of five-day cricket and the advent of the T20 format, it is not an uncommon sight to see stands remaining empty when two teams lock horns in a Test match. With slackening levels of competition and yawn-inducing streaks of monotonous action, very few brave it out to sit still-eyed for five days and 450 overs at an end. The 'City of Joy', with undoubtedly the most passionate crowds, is not far behind either in this trend.

>Breaking away from tradition towards a revolution

If the traditional ways of society had been strictly adhered to, the earth would still have been considered to be the centre of the universe; literary texts like Uncle Tom's Cabin would have been regarded as anything but a classic with slavery still widely rampant; the dictators would have aggressively subdued the bourgeoisie and the likes of PT Usha and Karnam Malleswari would have refused to budge out of the orthodox layers of their villages to make a nation proud.

Far away from the technological advancements and developments, the planet would have borne a sullen look, with clouds of inequality and injustice hanging over the atmosphere.

All it took was a sudden spark that allowed the movement towards a renaissance. Foregoing the conventional for the uncertain was a necessity, and it helped carve a brighter way ahead. With the International Cricket Council readying its heads in approval for the advent of four-day Test cricket, this move away from the traditional remains replete with doubts, yet promises a derailment from the tedious towards an optimistic revolution.

>The initiation of the change

Tuesday, 26th December 2017. A day after Christmas, the cricketers alight to take part in the Boxing Day Test match, which for centuries has carved its own niche in the game's history. This year too, the day shall be memorised as historic, albeit in a slightly different tone. Cricket South Africa have extended a proposal to play a four-day pink ball Test against neighbours Zimbabwe and the cricketing sphere waits in anticipation for Andrew Wildblood's suggestion to run its own course.

Way back in 2003, Wildblood, then-vice-president of International Management Group, in a bid to control the sagging interests in the game and the revenue losses incurred by the official broadcasters in events of the Test refusing to go to a fifth day, spoke of the re-entry of four-day Tests after 1973. Ever since, then-ICC chief David Morgan and England and Wales Cricket Board chief Colin Graves have likened the possibility of a shortened Test match, with reports even suggesting that the 2019 Ashes could be the last Ashes to be fought over five-day periods. With the cryptic supporters of five-day Test matches voicing their concern over the changes being brought about when viewed in the larger perspective, it does seem to make sense.

Till the last completed Test match of the year so far, that between England and West Indies last month, a total of 22 Test matches out of 32 played this year has either ended on the third or fourth days. Out of the 22, more than 50 percent were weather-affected and the numbers remain startling to say the least.

Test cricket has severely been impacted by the ways of T20 cricket, with the scoring rate in Tests reaching the highest to 3.26 runs per over this year, with the balls-per-dismissal falling to 58.11. The batsmen then have learnt the art of attacking from the very start. With very few players having the patience to last for hours at an end, Test cricket has already seen a cultural shift in the way captains and teams view the format. The introduction of four-day games will only heighten the attacking modes that are on display.

