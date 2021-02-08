ICAR has taken steps to promote sustainable farming practices through use of technology: Council Director-General

Bengaluru, Feb 8 (PTI) The Indian Council of Agricultural Research has developed 51 organic cropping systems suitable for adoption in 12 States, ICAR Director-General Trilochan Mohapatra said on Monday.

'The Indian Council of Agricultural Research Institutes has taken steps to develop and promote sustainable farming practices in India through the use of technology,' Mohapatra said in his address through video conference at the National Horticulture Fair-2021 which was inaugurated by spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar.

Mohapatra explained that the ICAR has created 63 Integrated Farming System (IFS) models by involving various ICAR Institutes, State Agri Universities & farming communities of 18 states.

He also underlined the need to enhance capacity building in data interpretation and data analysis than in mere data collection and batted for a Global Knowledge Hub for Agricultural Statistics (GKHAS).

ICAR Deputy Director-General Dr A K Singh said the new agriculture laws would benefit the peasantry and agriculture sector.

He said these laws have great potential for horticulture crop diversification and farmers would realise a better price in the future.

'By reducing middlemen, the marketing margin can reduce and the farmers can receive a larger share of benefits in terms of the price of their produce,' Singh said.

Inaugurating the fair from February 8-12, Sri Sri Ravishankar emphasised upon adopting organic farming for sustainable development.

'The farming system has to be changed by encouraging organic farming,' the Art of Living founder said. PTI GMS BN ADMINISTRATOR BN ADMINISTRATOR