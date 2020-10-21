ICAR AIEEA 2020 Provisional Answer Key, Question Paper for UG, PG, PhD Courses Released by NTA at icar.nta.nic.in

ICAR AIEEA 2020 Answer Key | The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the ICAR AIEEA 2020 provisional answer key. It has also put out question papers for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and Ph.D. programmes. The NTA conducts ICAR AIEEA for admission to UG, PG and Ph.D courses in Agriculture Universities (Aus), and award of scholarships and fellowships.

Those who appeared for AIEEA 2020 exam can now download ICAR AIEEA 2020 provisional answer key by visiting the official website of the exam at icar.nta.nic.in.

How to download ICAR AIEEA Answer Key 2020

Step 1: Go to the official website of AIEEA 2020 at icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for programme for which you took the test

Step 3: Log in through application number and password or application number and date of birth

Step 4: Question paper and answer key will appear

Step 5: Download it and take printout

Candidates can also challenge any answer given in the answer key by paying a certain amount. In case some answers in the key are found be wrong, then, the NTA will release the final answer key.

ICAR AIEEA 2020 answer key will help candidates estimate their marks. They simply have to check the options which they chose in the exam are mentioned in the answer key.

After releasing the final answer key, the NTA will declare results for UG and PG programmes separately.

The counselling and admission process will begin after the announcement of ICAR AIEEA 2020 results.

ICAR All India Entrance Examinations (UG) is of 2 hours and 30 minutes. It is a computer-based test in which 150 multiple choice questions are asked. Each question has four options and four marks are provided for each correct answer and one mark is deducted as penalty for each incorrect answer.