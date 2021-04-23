ICAI Reconsidering CA June Exams, Final Decision Likely This Month

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA foundation exams scheduled to be held in June might get postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The officials at ICAI are “reviewing” the situation and the final decision can be expected to be announced by end of the April. As per the current schedule, the exams will take place on June 24, 26, 28, and 30.

A Sister organisation, ICSI too has announced that it is keeping a close watch on the situation, however, as of now, ICSI, unlike ICAI, has hinted that the current schedule will be followed.

CA Dhiraj Khandelwal informed, “I am receiving lots of inquiry abt exam schedule. Let me tell you ICAI & its exam committee knows the current pandemic situation and they would take appropriate decision by month-end probably. Keep studying hard.”

Meanwhile, the application process for ICAI CA June exams will remain open. Interested candidates will be able to apply at icaiexam.icai.org till May 4. ICAI will accept applications up to May 7, however, those applying between May 4 and 7 will have to apply an additional charge as a ‘late fee’.

ICAI CA toppers of 2020, who too appeared for the exam despite pandemic and several delays, swore by ‘consistency’ as their mantra. Both the toppers claim that it was their consistency and how they managed to cope with the uncertainty when the exams were postponed several times that made them the top scorers. Chennai’s Bishal Timsina has topped ICAI’s CA final exam in the old course with 479 marks out of 800 and Bhramar Jain from Raipur has got All India Rank 1 in CA finals new course with 611 marks out of 800.

After the nod from UGC CA qualification obtained from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will be treated as equivalent to a postgraduate degree. This means, CAs will be eligible to appear in National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by University Grants Commission.

