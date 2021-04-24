ICAI exempts training for CMA June 2021 Intermediate and Final Course exams due to COVID-19

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) has decided to exempt all types of training programmes that are required to be completed before appearing for the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) June 2021 exam. The decision has been taken as many students have not been able to complete their training due to COVID-19.

The institute has earlier exempted the practical training for the June 2021 term.

The June exam will now be held in July this year. The Foundation Course exam will be conducted on 23 July while the Intermediate and Final Course examinations will start on 26 July and will go on till 2 August.

Eligibility for Foundation Course

A candidate must have cleared the 10+2 examination from a recognised educational board or equivalent, or

An applicant should have passed the National Diploma in Commerce Examination held by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) or any State Board of Technical Education, or

An aspirant must have passed the Diploma in Rural Service Examination organised by the National Council of Higher Education

Eligibility for Intermediate Course

A candidate must have cleared the 10+2 examination from a recognised educational board or equivalent.

An applicant has passed the Foundation Course of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, or,

An aspirant should be a graduate in any discipline other than Fine Arts/ Foundation (Entry Level) Part I Examination of CAT of the Institute/ Foundation (Entry Level) Part I Examination and Competency Level Part II Examination of CAT of the Institute

H/She should have passed the Foundation Course of ICSI/Intermediate of ICAI.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the website icmai.in for all the latest updates and notifications.

