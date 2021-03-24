ICAI CA Intermediate January 2021 Result Dates Announced

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the results for the intermediate examinations for both old and new courses held in January on March 26 evening or March 27 morning, as per the latest notice by the ICAI. Once declared, the result will be available at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

Candidates willing to get the result sent to them via email can register at icaiexam.icai.org from March 24 onwards. Students who register will get their results emailed to them soon after the declaration, as per the official notice.

Read | Meet ICAI’s CA Final Toppers, Bishal and Bhramar, And Know Their Strategy

Recently, ICAI has announced the result for CA foundation and final exams. In ICAI CA final old scheme exam, as many as 1412 candidates have qualified for the exam while in the ICAI CA final new scheme 1270 students passed. Chennai’s Bishal Timsina has topped ICAI’s CA final exam in the old course with 479 marks out of 800 and Bhramar Jain from Raipur has got All India Rank 1 in CA finals new course with 611 marks out of 800.

Meanwhile, ICAI has released the schedule for May 2021 exams. ICAI CA IPC course exams will begin from May 22 and group II will be held on May 31, June 2, and 4. Intermediate course exams group-1 will begin from May 22 and group-II from May 21. For the final course, the group-I exam will be held from May 21 and group-II from May 30 onwards.

Recently, ICAI has got a nod from UGC which makes a CA degree equal to a postgraduate degree and graduate degree status for CA-intermediate programmes. This would mean that CA qualifiers will now be eligible to appear in National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by University Grants Commission for assistant professorship. It will make the Chartered Accountants eligible for a junior research fellowship and assistant professor in the Universities across India.