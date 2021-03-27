ICAI CA Intermediate January 2021 Result Declared, Here’s How to Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA intermediate January 2021 results for the old and new course at icai.nic.in. Examinees can check their ICAI CA intermediate results for January 2021 exams for both old and new courses by using the required login credentials. Candidates can also download their results from the official website, icaiexam.icai.org or caresults.icai.org.

Those who have registered themselves to get their results on their email id will be provided with ICAI CA Intermediate results January 2021 through e-mail immediately after the declaration. The registration window to submit the request was activated at icaiexam.icai.org from March 24 onwards.

Steps to view/download ICAI CA intermediate result January 2021

Step 1: Go to the homepage of ICAI at icai.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Members’ tab and click on ‘Examinations’

Step 3: On the next page, go to the students’ section and click on the result link for ICAI CA intermediate January 2021 exam result

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials like registration number/ user id and date of birth/password intermediate result for the old and new course will be displayed.

Step 5: Download a copy of the result and keep it safe for future reference

Meanwhile, UGC has recently given a nod to ICAI’s proposal to equate a CA degree as a postgraduate and CA intermediate qualification as a graduate degree. In the past, UK NARIC (The National Recognition Information Centre for the United Kingdom) a renowned UK national agency responsible for providing information and expert opinion on qualifications and skills worldwide had also evaluated& recognised CA qualification.