ICAI CA Foundation, Final Result January 2021 Exam Expected Today

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the result for foundation and final (old and new courses) exams on either March 21 or March 22, ICAI said in an official notice. The ICAI CA foundation and final 2021 result will be released at the official websites — icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, and caresults.icai.org.

Along with the ICAI CA Foundation/Final 2021result, the institute will also release the merit list up to 50th rank on the official websites. To access the ICAI CA foundation/ final 2021 result, a candidate needs to enter the registration number or PIN number along with the roll number.

All the candidates who wish to receive their results on their email ID can register at icaiexam.icai.org. The results of ICAI CA final and foundation programmes 2021 can also be accessed through SMS on the registered mobile number.

ICAI CA Foundation/Final 2021result: Here’sHow To Download

Step 1: Go to the official websites, icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘announcements’ window

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the relevant result link

Step 4: Enter your credentials — registration number or PIN number along with roll number

Step 5: The ICAI CA Foundation/Final 2021result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take its print out for future use

Results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in January 2021 are likely to be declared on Sunday, the 21st March 2021(evening)/Monday the 22nd March 2021 Detailshttps://t.co/Ac8uuFECEc pic.twitter.com/I4ThZ4tfaa — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI (@theicai) March 19, 2021

Meanwhile, UGC has equated CA qualification to postgraduate degree. Now, CA-qualified candidates are eligible to pursue PhD, apply for UGC NET, and pursue further education abroad with ‘more ease’. Earlier, UK NARIC (The National Recognition Information Centre for the United Kingdom) a renowned UK national agency responsible for providing information and expert opinion on qualifications and skills worldwide had also evaluated& recognised CA qualification.