Ibrahimovic's agent unsure about forward's Man Utd return

London [UK], May 29 (ANI): Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent has admitted that he doesn't know whether the striker will be back at Manchester United next season.

Ibrahimovic's agent, Mino Raiola, did, however, insist that Ibrahimovic will continue playing in Europe as he looks to resume his career once he recovers from a serious knee injury.

Ibrahimovic earlier this month had undergone a successful knee surgery and began the rehabilitation process.

He sustained the injury when he landed awkwardly after jumping for a header during the final seconds of United's 2-1 win over Anderlecht in the first leg of their Europa League clash at Old Trafford last month.

United have been expected to trigger an option to extend Ibrahimovic's contract at Old Trafford, yet that was before the 35-year-old sustained the injury.

"Will he continue at United? I don't know, we will talk soon to sort out the future," Raiola was quoted as saying by the Independent.

"He will play for one more year, maybe two."

"There have been offers from clubs from many leagues, but he will remain in Europe 100 per cent," he added.

Ibrahimovic, who joined United last summer from Paris Saint-Germain, has scored 28 goals in 46 appearances in his debut season.(ANI)