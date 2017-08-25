Ibrahimovic set to join MLS after Manchester United stint

Manchester, Aug 25 (IANS) Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who re-joined English Premier League club Manchester United, has said he is eyeing a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) in the US after his stint in England.

"I think there is a big chance of me going to the MLS. But like I said, I'm not done yet," Ibrahimovic told ESPN FC on Thursday.

"I go back to United to finish what I started, but after that, I think MLS can be in the picture. But let's see what happens."

Ibrahimovic will be at United until the end of this season at least after signing a new deal.

The talismanic Swedish striker will return to action for Jose Mourinho's side when he recovers from his cruciate ligament injury.

"We had couple of teams (interested). I mean there was couple of teams reaching out, wanted 'Ibra-kadabra' in their team, but I had such a great year with United," Ibrahimovic said confirming he had other offers as well.

"We had a great year, we won three trophies. Fantastic guys, great club and a coach that I've known from before. I was happy. It's not always about the sporting thing. You choose when you sign for a club and I'm in a situation where I have to think 360 degrees around me.

"Everybody is happy about this and I'm super happy. Happiness has no value and this year I play for free, just like last year," he added.

United have had a perfect start to the new season winning both their opening matches by a 4-0 margin against West Ham United and Swansea City.

--IANS

dm/gau/dg