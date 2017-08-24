Ibrahimovic rejoins Manchester United on one-year deal

London, Aug 24 (IANS) English Premier League giants Manchester United have re-signed Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a one-year contract, the club said in a statement on Thursday.

"After his contribution Manchester United is delighted to announce that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will continue his journey with the club and has signed a one-year contract. He will wear the number 10 shirt," the club said,

Ibrahimovic, who turns 36 in October, made 46 appearances and scored 28 goals for the club during the 2016/17 campaign before suffering a knee injury, which ended his season prematurely.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said: "We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us. After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return. I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season."

Ibrahimovic said: "I am back to finish what I started. It was always mine and the club's intention for me to stay. I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready.

"I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch."

Ibrahimovic, who initially joined the Red Devils on free transfer in July 2016, was released by the club in June, but he is expected to be fit again in December. He had been recuperating at United's training ground.

Ibrahimovic made his debut for hometown club Malmo in 1999 and went on to play for Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan and PSG. He has won a trophy in every season since 2001, including 13 league titles. He retired from international football after Sweden's exit from Euro 2016, having scored 62 goals in 116 appearances.

--IANS

gau/bg