IBPS RRB Recruitment Prelims Exam Postponed, Check Details Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, 7 September, postponed the IBPS RRB preliminary examination due to “unavoidable circumstances”. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

Earlier, IBPS RRB preliminary examination was scheduled to be held on 12 -13 September, which has now been postponed until further notice.

“Further to our notice dated 10.08.2020, due to some unavoidable circumstances, it will not be possible to hold the Online Preliminary Examinations under CRP-RRB-IX on 12.09.2020 and 13.09.2020,” read the official notification.

The institute will announce the revised examination schedule for IBPS RRB exam on its official website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill vacancies in the Group A Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group B - Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across various regional rural banks.

IBPS on Wednesday, 2 September, announced 1,557 vacancies for the post of clerk under IBPS CRP Clerks X recruitment rounds.

The IBPS clerk vaccines are spread across various banks including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

. Read more on Jobs by The Quint.IBPS RRB Recruitment Prelims Exam Postponed, Check Details HereBMC Serves Notice To Kangana For Violating Construction Norms . Read more on Jobs by The Quint.