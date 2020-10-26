IBPS RRB recruitment 2020: Application for RRB officer, office assistant posts reopens; apply on ibps.in till 9 Nov

IBPS RRB 2020 online registration for recruitment of Group "B" Office Assistant (Multipurpose) has been re-opened by the Institute of Banking and Personal Selection (IBPS). Willing and eligible candidates can register for IBPS RRB recruitment on the official website - ibps.in.

The last date to register, the printing of application, online fee payment fee is on 9 November.

According to a report by The Times of India, candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWBD/ EXSM categories will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 175. For all the other candidates, the registration fee is Rs 850.

Applicants will be required to upload their scanned photograph, signature, left thumb impression, and attach a handwritten declaration along with the registration form.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the IBPS RRB recruitment exam will be conducted on 31 December while the exam for recruitment for office assistant posts will be held on 2 and 4 January.

The exam will have 80 questions of 1 mark each. Candidates will get 45 minutes to complete their papers. Of the total questions, 40 will be on quantitative aptitude, while the remaining will be on reasoning. For every incorrect answer, one-fourth mark will be deducted.

Steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the IBPS official website - ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the RRBs-IX (CRP-RRBs-IX) link.

Step 3: Click on the link that mentions, Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs IX) for Recruitment of Group "B" - Office Assistant (Multipurpose)".

Step 4: Tap on new registration on the page.

Step 5: Enter basic details and a provisional registration number and password will be generated.

Step 6: Use the details and login.

Step 7: Upload all the information and the required format in the correct format.

Step 8: Pay the application fee and press the submit button.

Click here for the direct link to register for CRP RRBs IX for Recruitment of Group "B" - Office Assistant (Multipurpose).

Candidates who will be shortlisted will get a job in one of the participating banks.

These include - Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India and Vijaya Bank.

