IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result Released; Here’s How to Check It

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday, 21 January, released the preliminary exam results of office assistant (multipurpose) CRP-IX for Rural Regional Banks (RRBs). Candidates who appeared for the same can check their results on its official website: https://ibps.in/

Candidates can check their result till 27 January 2021.

How to Check IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result

Visit the official website of RRB

Click on the link Online Preliminary examination - Office Assistant (Multipurpose) result.

Login using your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

Result will appear on your screen.

Download it for future use.

Preliminary exam for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) was initially scheduled for September 2020 but was postponed.

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will now have to appear for the main examination.

The IBPS clerk vacancies are spread across various banks, including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, etc.

Direct link to check result for prelims of office assistant (multipurpose) exam.

. Read more on Jobs by The Quint.IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result Released; Here’s How to Check ItRavi Shastri’s Success Mantra: Perform in Australia, Get Rewarded . Read more on Jobs by The Quint.