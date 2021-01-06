IBPS SO prelims result 2020 declared; here's how to check results at ipbs.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS SO Prelims result on 6 January.

Candidates who had appeared for the IBPS SO Prelims can visit the official website ibps.in to check and download their result.

According to a report in The Times of India, the IBPS SO prelims result will be available online till 12 January.

IBPS is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up Specialist Officers' cadre posts for IT Officer (Scale I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajsabha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/ Personnel Officer (Scale I) and Marketing Officer (Scale I).

Here's how to check the IBPS SO prelims result:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the link that reads 'Click here to view your result status of Online preliminary examination' on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates will be directed to a new page where they need to login with their IBPS SO registration number and password.

Step 4: The IBPS SO prelims result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates need to take a printout of the IBPS SO prelims result for future reference.

Here's the direct link to check the IBPS SO prelims result.

Candidates had appeared for the IBPS SO exam on 26 December and 27 December 2020. Those who clear the prelims will have to appear for the mains exam. The IBPS SO Mains Exam 2020-21 will be conducted on 24 January, 2021. The Admit Card is yet to be made available on the website.

A total of 645 vacancies are open for banks such as Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sing Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.

