IBPS SO Prelims Result 2020-21 Declared at ibps.in, Here’s the Direct Link

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the preliminary examination result held for the post of Specialist Officer (SO). All the candidates who have appeared in IBPS SO examination can download IBPS SO Prelims Result 2020 from the official website of IBPS- ibps.in.

The examination was conducted in an online mode on December 26 and December 27 with strict COVID-19 regulations in place. IBPS SO AFO Result will be available at ibps.in from January 6 to January 12, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to download IBPS SO Result

All the candidates who have been shortlisted in the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the mains exam. As per the schedule released, the IBPS SO Mains Exam 2020-21 will be held on January 24, 2021. For the same, the link to download IBPS SO Mains admit card 2021 will be activated on the official website soon.

IBPS SO Result 2020: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS- ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads- “Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP SPL-X”

Step 3: A new window will open. Candidate can also copy this link- https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpsplxoct20/resxopespla_jan21/login.php?appid=71f21204ea1bd016ea1f78a654d0ee32

Step 4: Enter the details mentioned in the admit card such as- Registration No / Roll No, Password and Date of Birth

Step 5: IBPS SO AFO Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download IBPS Specialist Officer Result 2020 and take its print out for future use

IBPS had begun the application process for the post of Specialist Officer in various disciplines including I.T. Officer, Agricultural Field Officer (AFO), Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer. The registration had begun on November 2, 2020, and it continued till November 23, 2020.

As many as 645 vacancies are available in several banks such as Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of Maharashtra.