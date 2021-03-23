IBPS PO Scores of Shortlisted Candidates Released

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, 22 March, released the scores of the candidates shortlisted for Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainees recruitment exam interview.

Candidates who cleared the main exam can check their scores at the official website of IBPS : ibps.in. Last date to check the marks scored by qualified candidates is 30 March 2021. PO/MT main exam result was declared on 18 February.

How to Check IBPS PO/MT Score

Visit IBPS’ official website : ibps.in.

Click on ‘Click here to view scores of candidates shortlisted for interview for CRP-PO/MT-X’.

Login using your roll number and date of birth.

Your score will appear on your screen.

Save it for future reference.

Direct link to check IBPS PO/MT Score.

A candidate needs to qualify both in the Online Main Exam and interview and be sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent provisional allotment process.

Selected candidates will be recruited in one of following bank - Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India.

