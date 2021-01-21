IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard and Cutoff Released

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released scorecards of preliminary exam for Probationary Officer (PO) on its official website: https://www.ibps.in/

Candidates who appeared for the same can check their scorecard on the official website till 4 February 2021. Through this scorecard, students will get to know their overall and section-wise marks.

IBPS PO Prelims 2020: How to Download Scorecard

Visit the official website of IBPS- ibps.in

Click on the link ‘View your scores for Online Preliminary Examination CRP-PO/MT-X.

Login using your registration/roll number and password

Your scorecard will appear on screen

Download for future use

The IBPS PO exam was held on 5 and 6 January. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will now have to appear for the main examination, which is scheduled on 4 February.

IBPS PO Prelims 2020 Cutoff

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the cutoff for IBPS PO prelims exam is:

General category: 58.75

EWS: 57.75

SC: 51.00

ST: 43.50

OBC: 58.50

Hearing Impaired (HI): 19.75

Orthopedically Challenged (OC): 46.00

Visually Impaired (VI): 54.25

Intellectual Disability (ID): 21.75

IBPS PO: Participating Organisations

Various organisations are participating in recruitment process of probationary officers (PO). Some of them include banks like Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India.

