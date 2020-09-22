IBPS PO prelims admit card released at ibps.in; main exam to be held in November

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for IBPS Probationary Officers exam. Candidates who have registered for the preliminary exam can download the admit cards from the official website at ibps.in.

The IBPS PO exam is scheduled to be held on 3, 10 and 11 October. This is the first exam held to select candidates for the post of a Probationary Officer in nationalised banks. Before being selected, candidates need to qualify the prelims, followed by the main exam which is scheduled to be held in the month of November.

Steps to download the admit card for IBPS PO exam:

Step 1: Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in. >Step 2: Click on the section dedicated to 'Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees in Participating Organisations'. >Step 3: a new webpage will open where you need to insert the required details to login. >Step 4: Fill in your IBPS registration number (or roll no.) and password (date of birth) to login. >Step 5: View and download your call letter for the preliminary exam.

This year, IBPS is going to select and recommend applicants for as many as 1,167 PO vacancies. There are vacancies in Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, and Punjab and Sind Bank.

Here is the direct link to login and download the IBPS PO admit card

According to a report in The Times of India, as this is a competitive exam, applicants must try to obtain a high score instead of simply qualifying the exam. The results for the IBPS PO exams are expected to be out by October or early November.

