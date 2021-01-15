IBPS PO 2020 Recruitment: Prelims Exam Results Released

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selections (IBPS) on Thursday, 14 January, declared the results of preliminary examination for IBSO Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees 2020.

Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam can check their result on the official website of IBPS by 20 January 2021. Preliminary exams were conducted on 5 and 6 January.

IBPS PO: How to Check Prelims Results 2020

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the link ‘Result status of Online Preliminary Exam for CRP PO/MTs-X’

Login using your credentials

Result will appear on the screen

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will now have to appear for the main examination, which is scheduled on 4 February.

IBPS PO: Participating Organisations

Various organisations are participating in recruitment process of probationary officers (PO). Some of them include banks like Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India.

Earlier the recruitment drive was to fill 1.417 vacancies for Probationary Officers, which has now been revised to 3.517 vacancies.

Direct link to check IBPS PO Prelims result.

Direct link to check IBPS PO Prelims result.