IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Application Opens Again on October 23 to Fill 2,557 Vacancies

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Clerk Supplementary Notification 2020 at ibps.in. The notice informs candidates about the reopening of online application window under the CRP CLERKS-X drive for 2021-22.

The notification reads, "It has been decided by the competent authorities to reopen the registration window and invite applications for online examination (Preliminary and Main) for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Organisations by releasing this Supplementary Advertisement in continuation to the detailed advertisement dated 01.09.2020."

As per the notice, the process is only for applicants who attained the eligibility in terms of education qualifications by November 6, 2020 and those who could not register successfully from September 2 to September 23.

The notice further states that the tentative date for online registration including Edit/ Modification of Application & Payment of Application Fees/ Intimation Charges is between October 23 and November 6.

Candidates have also been advised to visit the authorised IBPS website ibps.in for details and updates on a regular basis.

The preliminary exam will be conducted online on December 5, 12 and 13. The result will be released on December 31 and the main exam will be held on January 24, 2021.

As per a report in Jagran Josh, the IBPS Clerk Notification 2020 was earlier released on September 1 informing candidates about the online Prelims and Mains exam for recruitment of vacancies in Clerical cadre of the participating banks in December 2020 & January 2021. As per the original notification, this year IBPS Clerk Prelims and Mains exams will fill a total of 2,557 vacancies (revised).

There are 11 banks that are participating in the recruitment process. These include Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.

According to the original notification, those applying should not be more than 28 years of age as on September 1. The minimum age limit is 20 years. The preliminary exam will be of 100 marks and will have three sections that include 30 marks of English Language, and 35 marks each for Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. Candidates will have an hour to finish the exam.

