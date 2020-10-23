IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Application Window Reopens for 2,557 Vacancies; Direct Link to Apply

The IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 has initiated once again with the application window re-opening for 2,557 vacancies. As the job market takes a new hit thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has some good news for the young aspiring people of the country looking for job opportunities.

The IBPS reopened their online application window for CRP- X Clerk recruitment exam on Friday. The IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 will continue the online application process till November 6. Aspiring and eligible candidates can apply online at ibps.in.

The recent development comes especially for those candidates who have made the cut in terms of educational qualifications by November 6 and those who could not apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 from September 2 to 23.

Through this IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 drive, the selection board aims to appoint around 2,557 candidates for the post of CRP-X clerk in various banks. These include Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

The IBPS Clerk preliminary examination 2020 will be held on December 4, 12 and 13, 2020. The online IBPS Clerk main examination will be conducted on January 24, 2021 and the provisional IBPS Clerk allotment list will be released on April 1, 2021. The eligible candidates must be of minimum 20 years of age to maximum 28 years.

To sit for the IBPS Clerk preliminary examination 2020, candidates should have a degree in graduation in any discipline from a university recognised by the government. Maximum vacancies are available in Maharashtra (371 Posts), Uttar Pradesh (259 Posts), Tamil Nadu (229 posts), Karnataka (221 posts) and West Bengal (151 posts).

IBPS was formed after India nationalised its banks in 1969. The banks needed to expand their branch network across the country to make it more accessible to their customers. This required more staff and recruitment through advertising proved unsatisfactory. The banks then asked the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) to create a selection testing process through which they could hire competent candidates.