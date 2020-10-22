IBPS Clerk recruitment 2020: Application link for 2,557 vacancies opens again tomorrow, register at ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a notification on its website ibps.in informing candidates about reopening of online application window under the CRP CLERKS-X drive for 2021-22. Candidates who have registered for Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerks will be able to edit/ modify their application from >tomorrow, 23 October.

The last date to edit and pay application fee/ intimation charges by 6 November.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 was earlier notified on 1 September. Willing candidates who missed to apply during 2 to 23 September, or will gain eligibility by 6 November 2020 can apply when the IBPS link gets activated.

In a notification released by IBPS, the recruitment exam will be conducted to fill 2,557 vacancies in 11 participating organisations including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

Candidates applying for the posts should be between 20 and 28 years. There are relaxations in the upper age limit for applicants belonging to reserved categories.

IBPS CRP for clerk recruitment preliminary exam will be conducted online on 5, 12 and 13 December to fill 2,557 vacancies in 11 participating organisations

The total marks of the recruitment exam is 100, of which 30 marks will be English language, 35 marks for Numerical Ability and remaining 35 for Reasoning Ability. Candidates will get a composite time of 60 minutes to answer the paper. They will get 20 minutes to finish each section each section.

Candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible to appear for main exams that will be conducted on 24 January 2021. The provisional allotment list will be released on 1 April. The admit card, or hall ticket, for the preliminary exam will be available for download on the IBPS official website from 18 November.

