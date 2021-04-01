IBPS Clerk Main Result Declared, Here’s the Direct Link to Check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), on Thursday, 1 April, released the result of IBPS Main Clerk Exam 2020. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at IBPS’ official website: ibps.in.

The IBPS Main exam was conducted on 28 February 2021. Candidates can check their result till 30 April 2021.

How to Check IBPS Clerk Main Result

Visit IBPS’ official website: ibps.in.

Click on ‘View your result of online main examination for CRP Clerks-X’.

Login using your roll number and date of birth.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future use.

A total of 2,557 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive, reported Hindustan Times. Participating banks are Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India.

As per the detailed advertisement, “the total marks allotted for Online Main Examination are 200. Marks will be converted out of 100 for Provisional allotment. A candidate should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process.”

