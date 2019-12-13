IBM introduces GRAF system for accurate weather forecast

IMB introduced the Global High-Resolution Atmospheric Forecasting System (IBM GRAF) for more accurate weather forecasting system. Speaking on this, IBM Watson Media and Weather General Manager, Cameron Clayton said, "We are excited to launch GRAF model which is globally going to help much brut accuracy around the world specially, place like India. In India, weather forecast is updated twice a day and is typically 12 to 15 km resolution with GRAF it will be updated every hour and at a 3 km resolution. So, profoundly better accuracy as a result of that how much rain you should expect. So you can make much better decision as a farmer every day."