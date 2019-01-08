IBM earns record patents in 2018, India 2nd highest contributor

Bengaluru, Jan 8 (IANS) IBM investors from India earned over 800 patents -- the second highest contributor to the company's global record of 9,100 patents in the US in 2018 -- with nearly half in the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud computing, cyber security, Blockchain and Quantum Computing.

One of the patents filed from India went to IBM inventors Shivali Agarwal, Gaargi B. Dasgupta, Shripad J. Nadgowda and Tapan K. Nayak, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

They developed an AI-based approach for structured representation and classification of noisy and unstructured data in tickets used in service delivery.

Ticket analysis helps create problem diagnostics, prediction of outages and prevention of issues in service delivery, for example for help desks.

"IBM is committed to leading the way on the technologies that change the way the world works - and solving problems many people have not even thought of yet," said Ginni Rometty, IBM Chairman, President and CEO.

Among more than 1,600 AI patents included "Project Debater" that, with the use of Machine Learning, can debate humans on complex topics -- identifying evidence such as relevant text segments in unstructured text data, which supports or opposes a claim or topic under consideration.

IBM inventors received more than 2,000 Cloud computing and over 1,600 AI patents.

The new patents were granted to a diverse group of more than 8,500 IBM inventors in 47 US states and 48 countries.

--IANS

na/vm